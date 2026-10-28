Treasure of European Film Culture commemorative plaque unveiled at Dovzhenko Film Studio

A commemorative plaque marking the inclusion of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in the list of "Treasures of European Film Culture"—a designation granted by the European Film Academy—has been unveiled at the studio.

"Through this initiative, the European Film Academy highlights locations of significance to European cinema that possess historical value and require preservation and protection," says a press release from the 55th Kyiv International Film Festival Molodist.

According to Matthijs Wouter Knol, Director of the European Film Academy and a jury member for the Molodist international competition, the Academy has recognized such sites in over 50 countries.

"Ukraine already has one 'Treasure of European Film Culture'—the Potemkin Stairs [in Odesa]—and now the Dovzhenko Film Studio has been added to the list. It is especially important to mark this ahead of the studio’s centenary, which will be celebrated in 2028," Knol said during the unveiling ceremony.

He emphasized that Europeans should be aware of such places and work to protect them.

"For us, the film studio has always been a treasure and an iconic site where the likes of Paradjanov, Dovzhenko, and many other distinguished filmmakers once worked. Now, it has become an iconic landmark for European film culture as well," noted Andriy Donchyk, the studio’s director.

As earlier reported, the 55th Kyiv International Film Festival Molodist is taking place from October 24 to November 1 at the Zhovten Cinema and the House of Cinema in the Ukrainian capital.