Dnipropetrovsk region: as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, five people injured, incl teenager

Five civilians have been wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of enemy shelling, including a 15-year-old teenager, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Five people have been wounded. Among the casualties is a child. The enemy launched over 40 attacks across four districts, using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, providing an update on the security situation as of 6:30 p.m.

In Pavlohrad, infrastructure, apartment buildings, and garages were damaged. A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital; medical staff assess his condition as moderate.

In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as Marhanets, Myriv, Pokrov, and Krasnohryhorivka communities, were affected. Private homes, an administrative building, a warehouse, and a shop sustained damage. A 54-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were injured; they are receiving outpatient care.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy struck Mykolaivka community. A gas station and a vehicle were damaged. A 73-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition, while a 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

In Kamyanske district, Russian forces targeted infrastructure in Piatykhatky community, sparking fires.