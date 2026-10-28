Ukrenergo expects power supply to be restored to all consumers in Konotop by end of day

Electricity supply to all consumers in Konotop, Sumy region, is expected to be restored by the end of Wednesday, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Wednesday evening.

"However, at the initial stage, due to grid constraints, power will be supplied to consumers in rotation," the system operator said.

Energy workers are continuing emergency repair and restoration work and taking additional measures to restore electricity to the city's residents as quickly as possible.

"Representatives of the Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo, the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the mayor of Konotop and the management of the regional power company are coordinating their efforts," the company said.

Ukrenergo said the consequences of the shelling require complex technical solutions. At the same time, the necessary steps are clear, and all services involved are focused on implementing them as quickly as possible.

As reported, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky instructed the Energy Ministry and Ukrenergo to urgently assess the situation in Konotop and restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

He said the government would also ensure that Konotop received the necessary reserve of diesel fuel on Wednesday for alternative power sources needed to operate the boiler house and water utility.