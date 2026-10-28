Putin mentions contacts with Musk regarding low-Earth orbit satellite constellations; Musk warns of risk of satellites being destroyed

Russia is in contact with American entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk regarding low-Earth orbit satellite constellations, despite various political issues, Vladimir Putin stated.

"Elon Musk is a brilliant person—truly brilliant. Just look at how many spacecraft he has in orbit—more than five thousand. We are only taking our first steps. But we take pride in the fact that we have begun this process and are doing it independently. We are in close contact with our American partners, including Mr. Musk, because it is crucial in orbit not to interfere with one another and to maintain a certain level of discipline and order," Putin said while visiting an exhibition held as part of the Russia–Africa summit on Wednesday.

"Both we and our American partners value this, and despite any political issues, we are working closely with him. Our state corporation Roscosmos, as well as other companies, are involved in this work," he noted.

Around the same time, Musk himself reposted a message on the social network X, originally posted by another user, regarding the provision of Starlink satellite communication terminals to Ukraine; the post read as follows: "OSINT analysts who have been bashing Elon Musk for days over this don't get it. Russia has the capacity to blow up satellites in space. They proved this on November 15, 2021, by firing a PL-19 Nudol missile at an old satellite of their own."

"This is indeed one of the main reasons that Starlink must remain a civilian operation. It can be used for infrastructure that is military, but it cannot be used for unequivocally offensive strikes that make it fair game to be struck back. An adversary blowing up Starlink satellites would create a domino effect of destruction that would generate a vast field of debris making space unusable," Musk wrote, commenting on this repost.

As earlier reported, on the night of October 14, the Ukrainian military observed restrictions on the operation of Starshield terminals—the military version of the Starlink satellite communication system. According to sources within the Ministry of Defence who spoke to Interfax-Ukraine, the terminals would lose connectivity whenever they moved at speeds exceeding a certain threshold, which varied by piece of equipment but generally fell between 72 and 161 km/h. This hindered the deployment of interceptor and strike drones, as well as logistics, reconnaissance, and communication relay operations. The Ministry of Defence engaged in consultations with the United States, SpaceX, and NATO partners, while also testing backup communication channels.

On October 24, Ukrainian Minister of Defence Yevhen Khmara announced that the Ministry’s monitoring systems had recorded a restoration of operational speeds for Starlink/Starshield. "We are now seeing speeds exceeding 400 km/h, and the connection is stable. This is yet another example of how direct dialogue and the firm stance taken by the President of Ukraine at the highest level yield results. Such an outcome is of vital importance—first and foremost for our front line, for our military personnel, and for the operation of drones, logistics, and communications," Khmara stated in response to questions from journalists on Saturday.