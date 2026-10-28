Rada committee proposes withdrawing bill on tougher penalties for state register data leaks – Yurchyshyn

The Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech proposes to withdraw the bill on increasing liability for the disclosure of information from state registries (No. 10242) and draft a compromise version of it, Chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (the Holos faction) said.

"This bill was drafted two years ago with the alleged aim of keeping information about military and security facilities confidential. Let's set aside the fact that, in the 13th year of the war, we still have unprotected military facilities. Let's set aside the fact that, five years after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we supposedly lack a mechanism to protect military facilities… But if we're really talking about military facilities, then two years ago our committee proposed to the bill's authors and our colleagues on the law enforcement committee that they hold roundtable discussions with experts in media law, military personnel, and registry administrators to develop balanced proposals that would protect military facilities while not creating mechanisms that effectively ban access to information of public importance contained in the registries," Yurchyshyn told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Yurchyshyn, although the bill concerns access to information and falls under the "direct jurisdiction of the Committee on Freedom of Speech," the Committee on Law Enforcement was designated as the lead committee on the matter.

He said the bill was scheduled to be considered at a plenary session this week, but due to media coverage and the active stance of civil society organizations, in particular, the Anti-Corruption Action Center, it was removed from the agenda.

The MP said the bill effectively blocks access to all registries by criminalizing the disclosure of information from them.

"Anyone who provides journalists or civil society activists with information from any registry could face very severe penalties, including up to eight years in prison," Yurchyshyn said.

He added that the bill does not address the issue it purports to address.

"Therefore, our proposal is to withdraw the bill and work with media representatives to draft a balanced bill that will protect military facilities without posing risks to freedom of speech," Yurchyshyn said.

When asked why the bill suddenly appeared on the agenda, the politician speculated that it may have been a condition for securing additional votes during the first-reading vote on the budget bill.

Yurchyshyn admits that this bill could "resurface at any moment."

"That is why we insist on the bill's withdrawal," the MP said.

He explained that since the committee has already recommended the bill for a second reading, it must now reverse its decision and recommend that Parliament reject it. The final decision will be made by the members of Parliament during a floor vote.

As previously reported, on December 4, 2024, the Law Enforcement Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the bill in the second reading and as a whole.