Netherlands seeking countries to provide Ukraine with additional air defense missiles before winter - PM

The Netherlands is in contact with partners in Europe and beyond to identify countries that could provide Ukraine with additional air defense missiles in the short term, amid an intensification of Russian attacks, stated Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

"We will supply Ukraine with what we have in our own stocks—whatever we can do to protect Ukrainian citizens. But we are also in touch with other partners worldwide—within the EU, within NATO, and beyond the European continent—to see how we can encourage other nations to provide more to Ukraine in the short term," Jetten said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in The Hague.

According to him, there are several countries globally that could offer assistance in the very near term.

"For this winter, we are doing everything in our power to reach out to them and persuade them to make these supplies available, because every single missile—even in small quantities—is valuable today for the protection of the Ukrainian people," Jetten noted.