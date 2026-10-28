Demining of routes continues in Oleshky – Lubinets

A humanitarian mission to provide aid to the civilian population is underway in Oleshky, reported Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

"Since October 27, a 'regime of silence' [ceasefire] has been in effect in designated areas, and both sides are observing it. At present, the demining of routes is ongoing. This is a crucial step for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the subsequent departure of civilians who wish to leave the city," Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that both sides continue their efforts to ensure assistance reaches the people and to provide them with the opportunity to reach safe territory.

"We are continuing our work, prioritizing the lives and safety of civilians above all else," Lubinets concluded.