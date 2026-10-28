Sukharevsky appointed to lead Ukrainian Navy’s Marine Corps – sources

Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, former commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), has been appointed to lead the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

This information was confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency by well-informed sources.

According to the agency’s source, Sukharevsky will take command of the Marine Corps, succeeding Major General Dmytro Deliatytsky.

On October 1, 2026, it was reported that Major General Dmytro Deliatytsky had handed over command of the 30th Marine Corps and announced that he would continue his service as the commander of the Ukrainian Navy’s Marine Corps.

From June 2024 to June 3, 2025, Sukharevsky headed the newly established Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of June 2025, he served as Deputy Commander of Operational Command Skhid (East.) Prior to that, Sukharevsky commanded the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (named after Yakiv Handziuk) from 2022 to 2024. He is a recipient of the title Hero of Ukraine (2022).