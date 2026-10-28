Ukraine won’t decline trilateral meeting even if USA insists on format excluding Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not decline a trilateral meeting at the leadership level with the USA and the Russian Federation, even if the American side insists on a format that excludes Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"It is important for Europe to be there, but if the Americans say, 'No, this time we will have only a trilateral meeting,' we will not discard this opportunity to meet as we need to advance the process toward peace in any format, on any date, and as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague on Wednesday.

According to the President, previous trilateral meetings held on the sidelines of summits were accompanied by discussions with national security advisors from European countries—specifically within the E3 and E4+ frameworks, which included representatives from the EU and NATO.

"Russia has never been particularly supportive of Europe’s presence. They only want the United States involved, and, in fact, they want the USA to act as an intermediary between us," Zelenskyy noted.

He further emphasized that Europe must be involved in discussions regarding the continent's future security architecture and the reconstruction of Ukraine, particularly through the participation of European businesses.

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that European nations need to define more clearly who exactly will represent Europe in the negotiation process. "I think we need more clarity regarding who will represent Europe. That is also important," he said.