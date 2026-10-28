Ukraine, the Netherlands to work on air defense project – Zelenskyy

Teams from Ukraine and the Netherlands will work on a specific project in the field of air defense called "Bliksem," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, our teams have the following tasks: to work on a specific air defense project called "Bliksem," and work on this project has already started," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague on Wednesday.

The president also announced the identification of key priorities for economic cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands during a meeting with business representatives from both countries.

"This is one of the key aspects of our meetings – ensuring that all political agreements are followed up with tangible economic results at the level of companies in our countries, so that there is economic growth and jobs in Ukraine and the Netherlands," he added.