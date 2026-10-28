Zaporizhia region says protection of critical infrastructure is over 80% complete

Protective structures at critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region, including anti-drone nets, gabions and concrete-and-metal structures, are more than 80% complete, Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said.

"Zaporizhia region is among Ukraine's top three regions in terms of the pace of construction of protection for critical infrastructure facilities. Overall completion is over 80%. We are protecting facilities that provide people with electricity, water and heating in their homes," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Semikin said the region had received almost UAH 4 billion in state support for these measures.

"Protection is not just anti-drone nets and gabions. We are building robust concrete-and-metal structures. At two substations, we are also the first in Ukraine to build underground protection for transformers," Semikin said.