Zelenskyy: I don’t know when meeting with Russia at leadership level will take place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has

stated that he does not know when a meeting with Russia at the leadership level will take place, adding that, as of now, everything depends on the Russian side.

"I don’t know when we will have a meeting with Russia at the leadership level. As of today—with all due respect to other nations—it depends on the Russian side, because they have never supported this in the past," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague on Wednesday.

"But if we need to negotiate how to truly end this war, covering all aspects, including such sensitive issues as territories and security guarantees, then we must hold talks at the leadership level," he added.

At the same time, the President emphasized that no one can reach an agreement on any matter concerning Ukraine without Ukraine’s participation.