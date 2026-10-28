Zelenskyy: We expect meeting in Abu Dhabi to take place by Nov 10

Ukraine expects the trilateral meeting at the team level in Abu Dhabi to take place by November 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, we discussed the situation in the diplomatic process in great detail with Rob [Jetten]. A lot is happening right now; preparations are underway for the trilateral meeting scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. We expect the meeting to take place by November 10, and we very much hope that it will not be disrupted by possible escalations in the Middle East, which are currently the subject of so much discussion," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from journalists, the president said he hopes the meeting will take place between November 6 and 10. At the same time, he added that the venue may be changed, but "we shouldn't have to change the dates so often."

"We're waiting for the American side; we hope they'll be ready with all their answers after their election, and it's clear that after November 4, we'll have a date," the president said.