Two White Angels police officers wounded in FPV drone strike in Kharkiv region

On Wednesday morning, a Russian FPV drone attacked a White Angels police evacuation team. The team, accompanied by representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), was en route to the settlement of Zelenyi Hai, located in Velykyi Burluk community of Kupiansk district, to evacuate civilians.

"While in transit, an enemy FPV drone struck the armored service vehicle. Two police officers were wounded in the attack and are currently receiving necessary medical attention," the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region reported.

The service vehicle sustained significant damage from the strike but remained operational. A vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society was also damaged.

Police are documenting the aftermath of this war crime committed by the Russian army.