Zelenskyy: UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 10 bln in additional support, incl GBP 3 bln for arms exports

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with additional financial support totaling GBP 10 billion (approximately $13.3 billion). Of this amount, GBP 7 billion ($9.3 billion) will be allocated as economic aid over the next three years, while another GBP 3 billion (approximately $4 billion) will be directed toward supporting exports, primarily for the supply of weaponry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Today, Britain made a strong decision to provide an additional GBP 10 billion in financial support – GBP 7 billion in economic support over the next three years, and another GBP 3 billion in British export support, primarily for the supply of much-needed weapons that will strengthen our protection of lives,” Zelenskyy said on Facebook Wednesday.

According to the president, the new package complements the annual support that the UK is already providing to Ukraine.

“A truly strong and very timely step – coming right as Russia needs to see and feel that Ukraine will not be left alone to deal with the problems Russia is so eager to escalate,” Zelenskyy noted.

He also reported that during his conversation with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, he discussed sanction policy and emphasized that London will continue to adhere to a principled position on this issue.