Ukraine Customs launches online service to check temporary vehicle import periods

The State Customs Service of Ukraine has launched an online service in users' personal accounts on the Single Window for International Trade web portal, allowing citizens to check how much of the permitted 60-day period for temporary vehicle imports they have used.

According to a statement posted by the agency on Telegram on Wednesday, users must enter the series and number of their international passport and the registration number of one of the vehicles temporarily imported into Ukraine.

The service displays the vehicle's movement history for the current calendar year, including import and export dates, the number of days used and the remaining time available.

The Customs Service said the tool would allow citizens to obtain the information online without contacting customs authorities and help them avoid errors when calculating the permitted period for vehicles to remain in Ukraine.