European Solidarity faction to block 2027 budget if military pay not increased – Geraschenko

The European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada intends to block the adoption of the state budget for the upcoming year, 2027, unless it includes an increase in financial compensation for military personnel, stated faction co-chair Iryna Geraschenko.

"European Solidarity will simply block the adoption of the budget if it fails to incorporate the directive to the government—voted on today—to increase military pay. This also applies if the budget does not revise the approach toward the regions, including increasing the share of personal income tax (PIT) allocated to local communities to 64%; if it does not adjust the salaries of workers in the education and culture sectors, given that librarians currently earn only UAH 5,000; and if there is no respect shown toward the regions, which currently bear the burden of all expenditures," Geraschenko said, following the Verkhovna Rada’s first-reading approval of the 2027 draft budget on Wednesday.

She emphasized that the European Solidarity faction had demanded that UAH 515 billion be allocated to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, rather than to non-essential expenditures; however, the Budget Committee, while preparing the bill for its first reading, did not incorporate a single amendment proposed by the faction.

Petro Poroshenko, leader of European Solidarity, outlined the party's demands as cited on the political force's official website: "Our demands are specific: at least UAH 500 billion in additional resources for the military to be used for the procurement of weapons and defense technologies." "30 percent of the revenue from the personal income tax (PIT) on military salaries is to go directly to the brigades. Other priorities include the indexation of military pay; the protection of the energy sector and the economy; the elimination of non-essential and propaganda-related expenditures; the fulfillment of obligations to Europe; and the restoration of trust among our allies."

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada, during its session on Wednesday, approved in the first reading the government’s draft law No. 16000/P—the proposed state budget for 2027—which includes a deficit of nearly UAH 1.7 trillion. The measure was supported by 239 members of Parliament, with 25 voting against (including 19 from the European Solidarity faction) and 26 abstaining (including 17 from the Batkivschyna faction).

Lawmakers backed several amendments to the document, including a directive for the government to explore increasing the pay of military personnel, effective January 1, 2027. At the same time, Parliament rejected other proposed amendments, specifically, a provision that would have prohibited the transfer of funds derived from plea agreements to private foundations, and instead required that any such funds exceeding the amount of damages caused be directed into a special state budget fund dedicated to the pay of Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel.

The defense and security sector remains the primary focus of state spending, with UAH 4.89 trillion allocated accounting for approximately 66.8% of total expenditures and representing an increase of nearly 12% over 2026 levels. Notably, UAH 1.73 trillion (35.7% of this total) consists of resources provided by European partners for armaments and military equipment; these will be accounted for within a special fund, with the provision that such support may also be received in the form of physical goods or equipment (in-kind).