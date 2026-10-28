Ukraine's Swarmer to acquire some intellectual property of drone maker Vataga Drone

Ukrainian defense technology startup Swarmer, which went public on Nasdaq in March this year under the ticker SWMR, has signed an agreement to acquire certain intellectual property assets of Ukrainian defense technology company Vataga Drone (Vataga).

Under the agreement, Vataga CEO Maksym Melnyk and 14 members of its hardware engineering team will join Swarmer after the transaction closes, while Vataga will continue operating as an independent manufacturing company, Swarmer said in a press release.

The deal, which includes cash and equity consideration, will give Swarmer rights to Vataga's hardware and software intellectual property portfolio. The assets include FPV drone airframe designs, ground control equipment, development tools and manufacturing documentation.

Swarmer co-founder Alex Fink said the company's ability to develop hardware solutions proven in combat would enable it to build reliable, integrated systems. He welcomed Melnyk and his engineering team to Swarmer.

The two companies will focus on scaling the deployment of FPV drones and interceptors operating in swarms under real combat conditions, Fink said.

Melnyk said the companies intended to combine Vataga's hardware engineering capabilities with Swarmer's software to develop integrated, end-to-end products.

In September, Swarmer announced an agreement to acquire Ukrainian manufacturer Ratel Robotics, which produces unmanned ground vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles. The transaction could be valued at $224 million.

Vataga Drone is a Ukrainian defense technology company founded in 2023 and headquartered in Kyiv. It specializes in designing and manufacturing strike FPV drones, proprietary electronics for initiating munitions, and drone interception systems.

Swarmer was founded in May 2023 by Serhiy Kupriienko and Alex Fink. The company lists Austin, Texas, as its headquarters and marketing and sales office, while its engineering teams are based in Kyiv and Warsaw. Its holding structure includes subsidiaries in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

According to the company's release, its main areas of activity include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multidomain unmanned systems, AI-based collaborative autonomy and command-and-control software for distributed robotic operations. Drone manufacturers license Swarmer's software for integration with their hardware platforms.

In the second quarter of 2026, Swarmer's net loss widened to $7.3 million from $1.6 million in the same period of 2025, while revenue increased to $216,000 from $138,200.

For full-year 2025, revenue declined to $310,000 from $330,000 in 2024, while the net loss increased to $8.53 million from $2.07 million.