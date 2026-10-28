Azov personnel strike over 100 Russian trains

Personnel from the Azov unit of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) are striking enemy logistics, specifically fuel supply lines heading toward the front.

"Thanks to your donations and the work of the Come Back Alive foundation—which provided 440 Starlink Mini terminals—the Azov unit of the NGU has successfully struck more than 100 trains used for enemy logistics," the Azov press service reported.

It is noted that Azov drones systematically monitor rail traffic at stations in key supply hubs for the occupying forces in Donetsk region, including Volnovakha, Debaltseve, Yasynuvata, Yenakiyeve, and Dovzhansk.

"Disrupting fuel supply chains to the front line leads to ammunition shortages, weakened support for combat units, and failures in the maintenance of weaponry and equipment. The occupiers face an extremely difficult winter ahead. This cannot be fixed by deceitful statements or AI-generated special effects," the unit emphasized.