Shelters in 76 educational institutions in Kyiv renovated over two years — Klitschko

Over the past two years, renovation work on shelters in 76 educational institutions has been completed in Kyiv, with work currently underway at another 33, announced Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Nine new dual-purpose facilities (with a capacity of 4,781) have been built for educational institutions. This year, we plan to complete the construction of four more such facilities (with a capacity of 1,774)," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In particular, a shelter at a school in the capital’s Solomyansky district recently underwent major renovations. As the mayor noted, the shelter previously lacked the conditions necessary for the educational process; it could only serve as a place to wait out air raid alerts.

"The renovation of the 600-square-meter shelter was completed by the start of the academic year, transforming it into a functional learning space. As a result, all 353 students at the school are now able to attend classes in person. The shelter has a capacity of 600 people and features 13 designated zones. It is equipped with an adequate number of desks, relaxation areas with soft beanbag chairs, and storage space for outerwear. A total of UAH 8 million from the city budget was allocated for the shelter's renovation. I also inspected the school’s cafeteria and gymnasium, which were renovated using city funds," he said.

Klitschko emphasized that the enemy continues to shell Kyiv, frequently targeting educational institutions.

"Ensuring the safety of our children and teachers during the educational process remains a priority for the capital. We are doing everything possible to enable children to attend school in person wherever safety conditions allow," the city’s mayor emphasized.

Currently, 55% of students in Kyiv are attending classes in person, 26.5% are following a hybrid model, 10.2% are studying remotely, and 8.3% are on an individual learning plan.