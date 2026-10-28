European Commission informed of Stubb and Støre’s plans to speak with Putin – spokesperson

The European Commission was aware of the plans by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to hold a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, stated European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho.

Pinho said during a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday, in response to questions from journalists, that they were informed before the conversation took place. It was held on a bilateral basis and followed up on a meeting that took place in Oslo last week, on October 20.

At the same time, she emphasized that the EU is united in its commitment not only to bring an end to this terrible war but also to achieve a just and lasting peace.

According to her, this is the position they are maintaining throughout the current negotiations, and it is important that they present a united front on this matter, regardless of the specific nature of the talks being held with President Putin. The chief spokesperson added that, unfortunately, President Putin himself shows little willingness to engage in such discussions.

She offered no assessment of this conversation.

At the same time, according to Pinho, she has no new information regarding the upcoming negotiations.

As reported, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discussed with Stubb and Støre their conversation with Putin, thanking them for their active support of our diplomacy and the peace efforts undertaken jointly with all our partners. According to the Ukrainian president, the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway conveyed to the Russian leader that concrete steps are required to de-escalate the situation regarding Ukraine’s energy sector and infrastructure. Furthermore, the discussion touched upon preparations for a trilateral meetingб involving Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi (UAE) at the level of their respective teams.