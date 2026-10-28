Zelenskyy visits Netherlands on Wednesday, government to allocate €1.2B in aid to Ukraine over three years – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Netherlands on Wednesday, where he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and King Willem-Alexander, while the country's government will announce the allocation of €1.2 billion in non-military aid to Ukraine over the next three years, Dutch media report.

According to NOS, Prime Minister Jetten will receive Zelenskyy in the afternoon at Catshuis in The Hague. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dilan Yeşilgöz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen will also join the negotiations. Following the meeting, the Ukrainian president will speak with representatives of the Dutch and Ukrainian business communities, and in the early evening, he will have an audience with King Willem-Alexander at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

As BNR News notes, this is Zelenskyy's first visit to Catshuis under Jetten's premiership. The President of Ukraine last visited the Netherlands in December of last year, when the government was headed by Dick Schoof. In April, Zelenskyy and Jetten met in Middelburg, where the Ukrainian president was presented with the Four Freedoms Award.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Netherlands today... The visit takes place on the day the government allocates new funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Over the next three years, the government will spend 1.2 billion euros on non-military aid to Ukraine," the outlet's report on Wednesday states.

The Dutch government stated that the aid package aims to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs, facilitate its recovery and reconstruction, and expand opportunities for Dutch companies. The main focus will be placed on supporting energy and water supply and developing business cooperation.

The largest share of specifically designated aid areas will be channeled toward energy support and involving Dutch business in Ukraine's reconstruction: €40 million is earmarked for the emergency repair of energy infrastructure, another €55 million for supplying energy equipment, €136 million to support partnerships with Ukrainian companies, and an additional €19.5 million for export credit insurance to reduce financial risks for Dutch enterprises operating with Ukraine.

"In addition, Minister Sjoerdsma and Ukrainian Minister of Economy Kravchenko will sign a letter of intent to contribute to President Zelensky's Industrial Ramstein Initiative worth €10 million. This initiative aims to restore and modernize the production capacity of Ukrainian companies, through the supply of (Dutch) machinery, equipment and other goods," emphasized the statement released on the website of the Dutch government on Wednesday.

The Netherlands will also continue supporting humanitarian projects, demining, the search for abducted Ukrainian children, and the restoration of cultural heritage. The package provides for the continuation of previously announced non-military aid commitments to Ukraine amounting to €878 million plus an additional €327 million, with a significant portion of the funds to be channeled through international financial institutions.

"Support for recovery and reconstruction cannot wait until a ceasefire. Ukraine needs us now. Militarily, but also socially and economically. No matter how well you do on the battlefield, energy systems, hospitals and food production must also keep running. Governments cannot do this alone, the role of companies is crucial in this," emphasized Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma.