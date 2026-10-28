Ukraine secures $404.5 mln from Japan, World Bank for healthcare – PM

Ukraine has attracted an additional $404.5 million from Japan and the World Bank under the THRIVE project to develop the healthcare system. The funds have already been received by the state budget, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Of this amount, $304.5 million was secured through financial support from the Japanese government, while another $100 million was provided in the form of a loan from the International Development Association," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister recalled that the THRIVE project aims to improve the efficiency of the Medical Guarantees Program and enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

According to him, Ukraine has received a total of $701.7 million under the project to date.