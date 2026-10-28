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Beskrestnov suggests introducing road blackouts due to Russian optical navigation

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Beskrestnov suggests introducing road blackouts due to Russian optical navigation
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Blackout measures might be introduced on roads if Russian occupiers massively deploy optical navigation modules on their drones and missiles during nighttime strikes against Ukrainian territory, suggested Serhiy Flash Beskrestnov, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Defense Technologies.

"If our enemy begins to massively use Susanin optical navigation module on Geran-5 and other UAVs (missiles) at night, we may have to reconsider the issue of blackouts. This particularly concerns the lighting of roads and highway sections," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

As Beskrestnov noted, blackouts were introduced in Ukraine in 2022 "out of fear and misunderstanding." "And now, we will probably have to act consciously," the presidential advisor added.

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