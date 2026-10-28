Zelenskyy arrives in the Netherlands

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands, where he will meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

"Arrived with the team in the Netherlands for a meeting with Prime Minister Rob Jetten. We are strengthening our partnership and working for greater protection of Ukraine. We will talk about defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and new steps to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, the President will meet with representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses and will have an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

"I am grateful that the Netherlands supports Ukraine and advocates for the protection of life. We are working together to strengthen our shared security," he added.