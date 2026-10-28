Defense Forces of Ukraine strike Tor-2M SAM, radar, and EW station inside Russia over past day – General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday struck three air defense elements of the Russian occupiers inside Russia, as well as a logistics depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to its information, in Kursk region of Russia, a "Tor-2M" anti-aircraft missile system was struck in the area of Rzhava, along with a radar station near the settlement of Male Horodkove. In Bryansk region, an electronic warfare station was hit in the area of Semyachki.

In addition, the Ukrainian military hit a logistics depot of the Russian occupiers in the area of Valeryanivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

"Every destroyed anti-aircraft system, radar, or EW station creates a temporary gap in the enemy's air defense system. The more such gaps there are, the broader the opportunities for the Defense Forces to employ unmanned systems at all levels," noted the General Staff's report released on Telegram on Wednesday.