SBU detains 2 collaborators wanted for aiding enemy in occupied Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two enemy accomplices who cooperated with the occupiers during the capture of Kherson and, following de-occupation, attempted to evade criminal responsibility, the SBU reported.

On its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the SBU noted that based on evidence collected by the Ukrainian special service, both perpetrators were sentenced in absentia to prison terms in 2025 and 2026 and placed on the wanted list. Following their detention, both convicts were delivered to places of sentence execution.

"One of the convicts is a local resident who, during the temporary occupation of the regional center, voluntarily joined the regional 'branch of Russian Railways' created by the Rashists," the agency specified.

According to the report, this perpetrator was appointed head of the "signal and communications distance" department, and in this "post," he participated in organizing rail service for the needs of Russian armed formations on the southern front.

For this purpose, according to the SBU, the individual recruited personnel and supervised repairs of damaged sections of fiber-optic lines and communications equipment.

"After the liberation of Kherson, the Rashist accomplice fled to the temporarily occupied left bank of the region, where he subsequently joined the Communist Party of Russia and ran for local occupation authorities. After an unsuccessful attempt to obtain a 'deputy mandate,' the collaborator left for an EU country," the report states.

During an attempt to return to Ukraine, SBU employees detained the convict directly at the state border of Ukraine.

Another collaborator, according to the SBU, was detained by Security Service officers in Kherson: a local taxi driver who, during the occupation of Kherson, took a job at the "Russian Federal Penal Correction Service."

"In this pseudo-institution, he was appointed 'junior inspector of the security department' and granted the 'rank of private of internal service.' Carrying out the occupiers' instructions, the perpetrator guarded cells in the prison seized by invaders, where Rashists held members of the resistance movement," the statement reads.

It was further established that, attempting to evade justice, the collaborator changed his place of residence and hid from law enforcement officers.

However, SBU employees established his location and detained him at his temporary residence.

Based on the SBU's evidence base, one of the perpetrators was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment with property confiscation, while the other was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with property confiscation.

Their crimes are qualified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 7 of Article 111-1 (collaborative activity) and Part 1 of Article 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state).

"Currently, both convicts have been delivered to places of sentence execution," the SBU emphasized.

The investigation was conducted by SBU employees in Kherson and Zakarpattia regions under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia and Kherson regional prosecutor's offices.