Ukraine, Romania discuss F-16, Patriot, HAWK ammunition supplies, joint drone production

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara, during a phone call with Romania's new Minister of National Defense Ștefan-Radu Oprea, discussed the supply of ammunition for F-16 aircraft and air defense systems, as well as joint drone production under the European SAFE program, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

The parties also discussed Russian attacks on ports and vessels in the Black Sea, risks for both countries, and ways to counter them.

Special attention was paid to the supply of ammunition for F-16 aircraft needed for effective counteraction against jet-powered drones, as well as the training of Ukrainian pilots at the F-16 training center in Romania: "This support is important for Ukraine. The greater the number of trained pilots, the larger the fleet of aviation we can deploy and protect the Ukrainian sky. In particular, to shoot down jet drones."

According to him, the sides also discussed Ukraine's need for missiles for Patriot systems required to counter ballistic missiles, as well as ammunition to fight cruise missiles.

"Russia is intensifying its missile attacks; ballistics are one of the main threats. Therefore, we need missiles for Patriot so that our systems can protect people, civilian, and critical infrastructure. In addition, Ukraine needs ammunition to fight cruise missiles. We are talking about missiles for HAWK air defense systems and AIM-9 missiles," the Minister emphasized.

Another area of cooperation was the joint production of drones within the European SAFE program. "Ukraine has technologies and experience that can be useful to our partners, and we are ready to develop mutually beneficial cooperation," Khmara noted.

Khmara congratulated his Romanian counterpart on his appointment and thanked Romania for its aid to Ukraine, particularly for logistical support through its territory.