Ex-prosecutor general Kravchenko's statement bids for protection in country of residence – NABU

The statement by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko claiming that Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) servicemen detained in Austria intended to commit violent acts against him is an attempt to secure protection in his country of residence, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) emphasized.

"NABU and SAPO perceive the statement of the former Prosecutor General, who hastily left the territory of Ukraine following the implementation of NABU and SAPO's Operation 'Carthage,' as an attempt to secure protection for himself in his country of residence," NABU told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Bureau also emphasized that Kravchenko's statement regarding the alleged involvement of NABU and SAPO in any of the specified events does not correspond to reality.

Earlier, Kravchenko released a statement on his Telegram channel claiming that GUR servicemen from Artan unit recently detained in Austria were preparing illegal violent acts against him.

"As is known, two active-duty GUR servicemen from the so-called 'Artan' unit were detained. Their commander, Viktor Torkotiuk, was also in Austria at the time of his subordinates' detention. One of the detainees is a former NABU employee who worked in the operational surveillance unit," the former Prosecutor General wrote.

He claimed: "Back in September, I received information that a group of individuals had been sent after me to commit illegal violent acts against me." Kravchenko asserts he was informed at the time that "the leaders of NABU and SAP asked to send this group."

As reported, NABU and SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization led by an official of the Prosecutor General's Office (Operation Carthage) who systematically received illicit gains for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered over UAH 42 million through real estate purchases, including apartments in the Carpathians, valuables, and placing funds in relatives' accounts.

Amid the scandal over possible involvement in Carthage case, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted a letter of resignation. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended him from office, and on September 15, the Verkhovna Rada approved Kravchenko's dismissal. In wiretap materials, key suspect Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the International Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, appears as Kravchenko's confidant. In particular, according to the investigation, he coordinated household issues and renovation work at Kravchenko's house.

Kravchenko has not been formally served with a notice of suspicion to date.

At the same time, after writing his resignation letter on September 14, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. In response, NABU and SAPO stated that they viewed such actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies. The Prosecutor General's Office reported on the evening of September 14 that no such suspicion existed.

Kravchenko, for his part, informed that he left the territory of Ukraine, citing an official business trip. According to unconfirmed reports, Kravchenko and his wife may be in Vienna, Austria, negotiating with local law firms regarding asylum.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky reported in October that an internal investigation into former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's departure abroad is ongoing, verifying the circumstances surrounding his trip authorization. Overall, eight individuals mentioned in the context of Operation Carthage have been dismissed from the prosecution service.