Ukrainian MP Poturayev heads OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Chairman of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Mykyta Poturayev has become President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, reported the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

"This came as the result of long and coordinated work by the entire Ukrainian delegation in the international arena," Poturayev emphasized during a speech from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

According to him, this international success would have been impossible without the daily feat and courage of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He stressed that he perceives his new mandate primarily as an assignment from Ukrainian defenders and commits to not letting them down.

Mykyta Poturayev is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the Servant of the People party. He has served as Chairman of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy since June 17, 2020.

On July 16, 2026, Poturayev submitted a resignation statement to surrender his parliamentary mandate due to the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Later, following the appointment of Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Yevhen Khmara as Minister of Defense, he reconsidered surrendering his deputy mandate.

The OSCE PA brings together parliamentarians from the organization's participating states and serves as a platform for discussing issues of security, democracy, human rights, and international cooperation.