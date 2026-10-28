Only 3 Zaporizhia region hospitals fully autonomous – Health Ministry

Three of the 12 medical facilities in the capable network in Zaporizhia region currently have full autonomy, the Ministry of Health reported following a monitoring assessment of the facilities' autonomy.

According to the ministry, all 12 facilities in the network are equipped with backup generators, 11 facilities (92%) have autonomous heating systems, and three (25%) have autonomous water supplies. Another six facilities (50%) are equipped with solar panels.

The Ministry of Health also reported that solar power generation had been launched at three medical facilities in the region as part of the Ray of Hope project. Plans call for seven more facilities to be equipped with solar panels.

International partners are involved in efforts to increase hospitals' energy autonomy. In particular, with UNICEF support, solar panels are to be installed at two medical facilities, with implementation at one of them scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Another four facilities have been included in a preliminary list for possible installation of solar panels with support from the International Rescue Committee.