SBU detains pair of Russian militants who fled front, tried to reach Kyiv disguised as civilians

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two contract soldiers of the 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Southern Military District of Russia in the frontline area of Donetsk region who, posing as civilians, were hitchhiking toward Kyiv, the SBU reported.

"SBU employees detained them at a checkpoint at the entrance to Dnipropetrovsk region. A military ID tag of the Russian army was found around the neck of one of the perpetrators," the SBU said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Ukrainian special service, the occupiers hoped to reach Kyiv—where relatives of one of the militants live—and "lay low."

As the investigation established, one of the detainees turned out to be a resident of temporarily occupied Dovzhansk in Luhansk region, twice convicted of murder, who has been fighting on the side of the enemy against the Defense Forces since 2016.

"After the start of the full-scale war, the recidivist took part in battles near Bakhmut as an assistant gunner of an anti-tank missile system," the agency specified.

Another perpetrator, according to the SBU, is a citizen of Russia who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state while serving a prison sentence for murder.

The Ukrainian special service specified that both militants were recently sent to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk direction, where they subsequently fled the line of contact and entered a village in the "gray zone."

"There, they changed into civilian clothes found in an abandoned house, buried their uniforms and service weapons of the Russian army in that house, and set off on foot toward the district center. On the way to the city, they stopped a car whose owner agreed to give them a ride to Dnipro, from where they planned to reach Kyiv," the report states.

Security Service investigators notified the enemy accomplice from Luhansk region of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Parts 1, 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Part 7 of Article 111-1 (collaborative activity).

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail.

"His accomplice—a citizen of Russia—is currently being held as a prisoner of war," the SBU noted.

The comprehensive measures were conducted by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.