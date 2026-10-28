KNU community shares vision for university's future – rector-elect Kopiika

Valeriy Kopiika, the elected rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, stated that winning in the first round represents a major responsibility for him.

"Already in the first round, our university community elected me rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv by a majority of votes. For me, this is a great honor and an even greater responsibility. Thank you for your trust and for the fact that our vision for the university's future has become shared," Kopiika wrote on Facebook.

He also addressed those who voted for other candidates, noting that their thoughts and ideas are extremely valuable to him. "We heard a great deal from you: interesting ideas, sound proposals, candid words, painful questions, and accurate remarks. Each of these thoughts will become part of our shared plans. And there are many plans, so come forward, propose, let us create together!" the elected rector added.

In turn, former KNU Vice-Rector for Research Hanna Tolstanova, who received 18.62% of the vote, thanked everyone who supported her candidacy. "Your trust, support, and every warm word give incredible strength! Enormous gratitude to my team and like-minded people—everyone who was by my side all this time, helped, believed, and brought our common result closer. You are my main pride and inspiration!" she wrote on social media.

Additionally, former KNU Vice-Rector for International Cooperation Kseniia Smyrnova, who received 4.16% of the vote, noted that the academic community's choice places responsibility for the future development trajectory of higher education. "I want to thank the team of like-minded people, to thank those who were ready to move according to a vision consistent with shared values!" she wrote.

As reported, in the elections for rector of KNU, which took place on October 27, Chairman of the Academic Council Valeriy Kopiika won in the first round, receiving 51.74% of the vote.

Under the law On Higher Education, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine must sign a five-year contract with the elected university rector no later than one month from the day of election.