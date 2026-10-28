Zelenskyy to visit Netherlands Wednesday, Dutch government to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine over 3 years – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Netherlands on Wednesday to hold meetings with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and King Willem-Alexander, while the country's government will announce the allocation of €1.2 billion in non-military aid to Ukraine over the next three years, Dutch media report.

According to NOS, Prime Minister Jetten will receive Zelenskyy in the afternoon at Catshuis in The Hague. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dilan Yesilgöz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen will also join the negotiations.

Following the meeting, the Ukrainian president will speak with representatives of Dutch and Ukrainian businesses, and in the early evening, he will visit King Willem-Alexander at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

As BNR News notes, this is Zelenskyy's first visit to Catshuis under Jetten's premiership. The Ukrainian president last visited the Netherlands in December of last year, when the government was headed by Dick Schoof. In April, Zelenskyy and Jetten met in Middelburg, where the Ukrainian president was awarded the Four Freedoms Award.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the Netherlands today... The visit coincides with the day the government is allocating new funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Over the next three years, the government will spend 1.2 billion euros on non-military aid to Ukraine," the publication's report on Wednesday states.