Thieves steal military drones, alter markings, sell them as new

Law enforcement officers have exposed a criminal scheme organized by a former serviceman: the perpetrators stole drones from the military, altered the markings, and then resold the UAVs back to the army under the guise of new equipment, Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky reported.

"We have a large-scale result of joint work: 16 suspects, 25 established episodes, and over 600 seized unmanned aerial vehicles," Kovalsky posted on his Facebook page.

According to him, the scheme was organized by a former serviceman who enlisted military personnel, civilian intermediaries, and commercial enterprises into the illegal activity.

"They operated quite systematically. They looked for military personnel willing to hand over drones from military units for money. For this, they even created a separate Telegram channel. The acquired equipment was brought to a workshop in Dnipropetrovsk region. There, factory serial numbers were removed, markings and QR codes were changed. Afterward, through controlled enterprises, these same UAVs were resold to the military, but as new ones," the Acting Prosecutor General explained.

According to the report, to establish the scale of this scheme, law enforcement officers conducted over 100 searches across nine regions and Kyiv.

Of the more than 600 seized UAVs, over 200 have already been identified as property of military units, while the origin of the rest is being verified.

"The value of the stolen military property amounts to about UAH 16 million," Kovalsky emphasized.

As reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, following investigative actions, law enforcement officers seized over UAH 13 million, about $400,000, 700 g of gold and 9 kg of silver, jewelry, 15 vehicles, weapons and ammunition, as well as documentation and electronic media—18 mobile phones, 10 personal computers, and other computer equipment (including 3D printers).

According to the data, the group had likely been operating since at least December 2025. Its members set up a multi-level system for obtaining, disguising origin, and reselling military drones.

"Initially, through personal contacts, online announcements, and a specially created Telegram channel, they sought military personnel willing to illegally sell drones on the inventory of military units. Unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were illegally bought up at prices significantly lower than market rates. To conceal shortages, equipment could be written off in documents as lost during combat actions," the statement reads.

Next, the drones were delivered to specially equipped workshops where they were repaired, cleaned, repackaged, and had their identification marks altered.

Original serial numbers were removed from the frames, while QR codes and stickers were replaced. Afterward, previously used or misappropriated drones took on the appearance of new items. Contracts were executed through controlled enterprises for the delivery of such equipment to military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Thus, drones that had already been purchased for defense needs and were in military units could be resold to the state using budget funds. The main base of the group, according to investigation materials, operated in Dnipropetrovsk region. Individual participants secured drone purchases in various regions, while others were responsible for repairs, changing identification marks, executing contracts, and distributing proceeds," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated.

Six military units have already been identified to which drones with altered identification data could have been supplied.

The court chose detention with an alternative of bail as a measure of restraint for all 16 suspects.

The participants in the scheme are charged, depending on their roles, with misappropriation of military property under martial law and laundering of property obtained by crime (Part 4 of Article 410, Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation are verifying the full volume of illegally alienated military property, other possible distribution channels, and the involvement of military officials in the scheme. Particular attention is paid to establishing all military units to which previously misappropriated drones could have been re-supplied, and documenting the movement of budget funds.

The Acting Prosecutor General noted that these results are the outcome of extensive joint work by prosecutors, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, internal security units of the State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine, and military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Our task now is to establish the origin of all seized equipment and the full circle of participants in the scheme—from those who facilitated the theft of drones to those who organized their resale to the army," Kovalsky summarized.