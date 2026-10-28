Rada reviews rejected 2027 budget amendments until 0300, to vote on 2 Wednesday

The Verkhovna Rada considered rejected amendments by MPs to the draft state budget for 2027 until 3:00 AM on Wednesday, and during the session on Wednesday, October 28, will vote separately on two of them, reported MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the first of these (No. 611) concerns the allocation of funds from plea bargain agreements: they must be credited exclusively to the state budget or for compensation under a civil lawsuit, and funds exceeding the damage caused—to a special fund for the monetary allowance of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. The amendment also instructs the government to verify the legality of agreements for 2022–2026 and submit a report to parliament by September 1, 2027.

The second amendment (No. 1003) provides for a restriction in 2027 on the maximum monthly salary of 80,000 UAH for employees of government authorities, local self-government, budgetary institutions, as well as MPs, judges, members of the High Council of Justice, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, prosecutors, and NBU employees (excluding positions involved in defense).

In addition, during Wednesday's session in the assembly hall, all amendments incorporated by the Budget Committee will be put to a confirmation vote, in particular proposal No. 1279 regarding an increase in servicemen's monetary allowances.

According to information on the Rada's Telegram channel, the document will be considered in the first reading as a basis. As Zheleznyak specified, the Rada will consider it in the second reading in November.

As reported, on October 27, the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee approved Budget Conclusions for the draft state budget for 2027, which contain 90 summary proposals formed from 5,236 deputy amendments, and recommended that parliament adopt them as a basis and send the budget draft to the government for preparation for the second reading.

The government's draft state budget for 2027 provides for general fund revenues at the level of 5.65 trillion UAH (8.7% more compared to 2026) and expenditures amounting to 7.27 trillion UAH (an increase of 13.5%).