Ukrainians back retaliatory strikes on Russian refineries even if US halts aid, 80% say – KMIS

More than three-quarters of Ukrainians support continuing the armed resistance against the Russian Federation despite Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the winter, and an even larger majority favors retaliatory strikes on Russian oil refineries even if the U.S cuts off military aid to Ukraine as a result, according to a survey conducted between October 16 and 25 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KMIS).

Specifically, 76% of Ukrainians maintain that even if Russia attempts to target the energy sector in winter to leave people without electricity, heat, or sewage, Ukraine must still continue its armed resistance. Meanwhile, 15% believe that under such conditions, Ukraine should agree to any Russian demands, even if they look like capitulation. Another 9% were undecided.

KMIS notes that macroeconomic breakdowns show no significant regional differences, and figures remain virtually unchanged from August-September within the margin of error.

An even greater share of respondents—80%—expressed the view that strikes on Russian oil refineries should still be carried out even if the U.S stops or limits its assistance to Ukraine. Only 11% answered that such strikes should be halted, while 8% were undecided.

During the poll, 63% of Ukrainians stated they are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary, while 5% mentioned a timeframe of 1 year. Shorter periods (several months to half a year) were cited by 21%, with the remaining 11% undecided. KMIS noted no significant changes compared to results obtained on October 8–16.

Additionally, 62% of respondents expressed trust in current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 35% do not trust him (a balance of +27%). The institute noted that trust in the president stood at 43% (with 52% distrust) on October 8–9, but rose to 57% trust (and 39% distrust) by October 10–16.

"Following October 9—that is, after the 'diesel deal'—Ukraine and Ukrainians found themselves under triple pressure: from the Russian enemy and its terror campaign of jet drones and ballistic missiles (accompanied by information warfare), from certain domestic actors (some of whom insist on de facto peace at any price, while others prioritize an uncompromising struggle against the government), and from our strategic partner, the U.S... Despite these pressures, Ukrainians maintain resilience in repelling the enemy: the majority are ready to endure the war as long as needed, insist that despite a potentially difficult winter Ukraine must not yield to Russian peace terms, and believe that even with the risk of losing US support, strikes on Russian oil refineries must continue," commented KMIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi on the survey results.

He also noted that despite calls from certain public figures for Zelenskyy to step down, trust in him continues to grow.

"Ukrainian society has wisely mobilized for unity during this difficult period, but the Ukrainian authorities must also learn the right lessons and avoid euphoria from success, otherwise we will quickly return to a downward trend in trust... In any case, our data demonstrate that Ukrainians, despite everything, have the will to continue resistance until an acceptable outcome in the war is achieved," Hrushetskyi concluded.

The survey was conducted via telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine among 828 adult respondents. Under normal conditions, the formal statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a 0.95 probability and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.9% for indicators close to 5%. Under wartime conditions, certain systematic deviations are added alongside the formal margin of error, but the results retain high representativeness.