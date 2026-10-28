Russian shelling of Donetsk region kills 2, wounds 3 in past day – official

Two people were killed and three others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, with 24 attacks recorded over the past day, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Wednesday.

According to his data, two people were wounded in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk district, where multi-story residential buildings, cafes, shops, a church, a private house, and industrial premises were damaged.

In Novostepanivka of the Oleksandrivka territorial community, an administrative building was damaged; in Novobakhmetieve, a warehouse; and in Rozdolle, a private house.

One person was killed in Novodonetske, while another person was killed and one more was wounded in Iverske.

"In total, over the past day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 24 times. 750 people, including 82 children, were evacuated from the frontline," Filashkin emphasized on his Telegram channel.