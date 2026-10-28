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Zelenskyy says there is currently no alternative to the current negotiating team

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Zelenskyy says there is currently no alternative to the current negotiating team
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy currently sees no alternative to the existing negotiating team, which conducts daily work with national security advisors of other countries regarding the diplomatic process, security guarantees, and the economy.

"So far, I do not have an alternative group. There is a group approved by me that works and knows all the national security advisors of other countries, with whom they discuss issues of the diplomatic process, security guarantees, the economy, and so on," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

He added that he is open to proposals regarding alternative candidates.

"In the media, you very often listen to politicians and diplomats who supposedly know how to end the war correctly. Especially those with extensive experience – 20-30 years. I am very open, honestly. Without irony. But what they supposedly 'know' somehow didn't help them very much when they held various positions," the President noted.

#negotiating #zelenskyy #team
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