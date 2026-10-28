Ukraine expects results from work on humanitarian unblocking of Oleshky within days – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working on the humanitarian unblocking of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region and expects to see results within a few days, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"I know how the evacuation to Ukraine can happen technically, but I don't know how it will actually happen. This is what our people, the military, and intelligence told me. And, of course, they have all the information on what to do and how to communicate with each other. Let's give it a few days and we will see the result," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

According to him, U.S mediation is to play an important role in the process. The Ukrainian side asked to ensure the presence of American representatives and journalists, as it does not trust the Russian side.

"I don't know which side the people will choose. Of course, it's easier to leave Oleshky deeper into the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. But I also know that there are a large number of people who want to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine," the President said.

As reported, a regime of silence in the area of the city of Oleshky in Kherson region was declared at 03:00 on October 27. It will last until 22:59 on November 1 as part of an initiative by U.S First Lady Melania Trump to unblock the city.