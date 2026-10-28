Russian UAV attack on Pavlohrad wounds boy, 15 – regional administration

A 15-year-old boy was wounded as a result of a Russian drone attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Wednesday morning, and is being taken to the hospital, reported Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"The enemy struck Pavlohrad with a drone. A fire broke out. We are clarifying information about casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, Hanzha reported that a minor had been wounded in the attack: "A 15-year-old boy was wounded as a result of the Russians' attack on Pavlohrad. Medics are taking him to the hospital."