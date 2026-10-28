Zelenskyy: temporary Starshield restriction stops operation of 2,000 'Bars' drone interceptors

Ukraine received 2,000 Bars drone interceptors funded by a European country, and during testing, one of them destroyed a Russian Shahed, but Starshield restrictions halted the operation of these interceptors, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"We found a European country. They paid for 2,000 units. I knew we had 2,000. I said: 'Let's test it. Maybe it can destroy targets.' They tested it, and it destroyed a Shahed. We were very happy. And then Starshield stopped working," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

He noted that he does not know who exactly made the decision to turn off the system, which is technically turned on and off by SpaceX. Zelenskyy also explained that Ukraine uses Starshield against the Russian military on its own territory, rather than on the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition, the system is used primarily for logistics, in particular providing the military with food and water, as well as to counter "Shaheds" and jet-powered drones.

According to the President, Ukraine currently destroys about 90% of Russian Shaheds, whereas at the beginning of the attacks this figure was 50–75%, sometimes reaching 78%. Zelenskyy also stated that during the Starlink/Starshield disconnection, civilians died, although he emphasized that this happened for various reasons.

As reported, on the night of October 14, the Ukrainian military recorded restrictions on the operation of Starshield terminals – the military version of Starlink satellite communications. According to Interfax-Ukraine sources in the Ministry of Defense, terminals lost connection while moving at speeds exceeding a set threshold, which on various equipment was approximately 72–161 km/h. This complicated the tasks performed by drone interceptors and strike UAVs, as well as logistics, reconnaissance, and communications relay. The Ministry of Defense held consultations with the US, SpaceX, and NATO partners and checked backup communication channels.

On October 24, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara reported that Ministry of Defense monitoring systems were recording the restoration of Starlink/Starshield speed capabilities.

"We are recording speeds of more than 400 km/h, the connection is stable. This is another example of how direct dialogue and the persistent position of the President of Ukraine at the highest level yield results. And this result is primarily important for our front, for the military, drone operations, logistics, and communications," Khmara commented in response to journalists' questions on Saturday.