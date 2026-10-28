Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants Abu Dhabi trilateral meeting before potential U.S-China-Russia summit

Ukraine would like the tripartite meeting of the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the U.S, and Russia in Abu Dhabi to take place prior to a potential meeting between the US, China, and Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"We will see what kind of meeting this will be. We would very much like our meeting in Abu Dhabi to happen before that," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

Commenting on the possible meeting of the leaders of the U.S, China, and Russia, the President noted that it will likely discuss the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed concern over the possibility of a redistribution of spheres of influence by analogy with the Yalta Conference.

"I really don't want this to be a 'Yalta – 2, 3, 4,' when there is a redistribution of influence. I would even say not influence, but opinions – that things can be redistributed this way. Today we have a different world, a fragmented world that is very different from the world of World War II, both before and after. A completely different technological world. Therefore, I think it is impossible to simply make such a redistribution between the three. Although Russia really wants to," the President emphasized.

In his opinion, such a meeting would be more beneficial to Russia than to China.

"I believe that after Alaska, this will be the second such diplomatic, serious advantage for Russia, if everything happens exactly as the Russians are now 'leaking' regarding their desires for a new 'Yalta,'" he said.

The President added that currently, holding the tripartite meeting in Abu Dhabi depends on the American side.

"The Russians have confirmed, we have confirmed. In my opinion, today this no longer depends on the Russians and not on us. Today Abu Dhabi depends on the American side," he noted.

According to him, all parties view the possibility of holding such a meeting positively, but the development of the situation in the Middle East is affecting U.S plans.

"There may be escalation there, and many are talking about it. I think there will be," the President believes.