Palisa turns down U.S ambassador post – Zelenskyy

Former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa were considered as candidates for the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S, but the latter declined the offer, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We discussed the candidacies of Yulia Svyrydenko, Dmytro Kuleba, and Pavlo Palisa, because he has an American education, speaks the language, there is a lot of work to be done specifically on military issues there, and Trump knows him. Palisa would have made a good ambassador, but he doesn't want it. He said: 'Send me to the front, return me to the brigade urgently. I will not leave Ukraine for anywhere.' We will continue consultations on this," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

As reported, on August 3, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the USA.

The respective decree No. 696/2026 was published on the president's website.

In a Facebook post, Stefanishyna reported that she had decided to resign her powers as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America due to personal circumstances.