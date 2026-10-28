U.S requests postponement of Brussels meeting due to situation in Middle East – Zelenskyy

The American side requested a change in the date of a meeting in Brussels involving U.S representatives, European Union leaders, and the NATO Secretary General due to the need for U.S representatives to be present in Washington amid the situation in the Middle East, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"When the meeting in Brussels was being prepared, it concerned a format with the Americans, EU leaders, and the NATO Secretary General to discuss various issues and preparations for a trilateral meeting... But as I understand, there are issues in Washington regarding the Middle East, so our American partners asked us to change the date – so that their representatives could be in Washington at this time. We are waiting for new proposals regarding such a meeting with the American team," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

On October 25, Zelenskyy reported that a meeting at the level of the President of Ukraine, the American side, the EU, and the NATO Secretary General was planned in Brussels for Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

On October 26, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting in Brussels with EU, NATO, and U.S representatives was not yet confirmed due to a change in plans by the American side.