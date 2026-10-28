Zelenskyy: U.S proposes demilitarized zones in Donbas, Kinburn Spit

Within negotiations on ending the war, the American side proposed various options for settling the territorial issue, including demilitarized zones and a buffer zone in Donbas, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Starting as early as the '28-point plan,' there was one of the alternative proposals from the American side – demilitarized zones. After that, this was discussed in different ways across various documents. What will happen to the ZNPP? What will happen with certain territories that the Americans proposed addressing in a 'land swaps' format? Then there was the question regarding Donbas, where there was a proposal to create a buffer zone or a demilitarized zone on both sides of the line of contact," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

According to him, the proposals also included the demilitarization of part of the Kinburn Spit, which could remain under Ukrainian control.

"As a compromise, we were ready to discuss this," the President noted.

He added that during the discussions, the American side raised the issue of demilitarized zones again, though there is currently no further progress on the territorial question.

"We are ready to discuss the issue of territories because the Russians constantly want to discuss it and make it part of the agenda. But this requires meetings at the appropriate level – this is not the kind of question that can supposedly be solved at the level of drafts, some preliminary talks, or anything of the sort," he said.