Zelenskyy proposes PM assemble special management team for Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky form a special team of experienced managers and business representatives to develop solutions for Kyiv, discussing the possible involvement of Vasyl Maliuk, Oleksandr Kubrakov, and Volodymyr Groysman, among others.

"I asked the prime minister to assemble a special cabinet for Kyiv – business managers, strong people. I am personally ready to speak with whoever they name to me and ask them. Build such a cabinet and develop solutions. I will do what I can," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

At the same time, he noted that Kyiv's resilience plans were not fully implemented, and the capital's critical infrastructure facilities are not fully protected.

"It would be wonderful if Kyiv could protect itself or at least prepare for dangers. But this did not work in any of the aspects. Now we can only go through these challenges together with all institutions," the president added.

According to him, daily work by various institutions is currently underway regarding the electricity and water supply situation in the capital, as well as the functioning of bridges. He emphasized that the protection of critical infrastructure must be ensured regardless of who formally owns a particular facility.

"Critical infrastructure facilities must be protected. They did not protect them to the end. Resilience plans were not fully completed," the president noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not consider the situation in Kyiv to be a matter of political confrontation, but acknowledged the difficulty of interacting with the city authorities. According to him, when he discusses the possibility of strengthening the capital with managers, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko perceives it as an attempt to replace him.

"I would very much like the mayor to do everything himself. But he cannot do it alone. And working together is difficult," Zelenskyy said.

The president cited Kharkiv as an example, where, according to him, the head of the regional state administration and the mayor work together despite different political plans for the future. He noted that such interaction helps solve problems and maintain the situation in the city.

Zelenskyy also reported that he spoke with various managers about the possibility of heading the Kyiv administration or joining the work to strengthen the capital. According to him, he discussed this issue in particular with Vasyl Maliuk, Oleksandr Kubrakov, and Volodymyr Hroysman, as well as representatives of business and public administration, but no volunteers were found to join.

"I wanted to involve Maliuk in this group in the context of security issues. I also spoke with Kubrakov, Hroysman. Sukhomlyn refused – as soon as he heard about Kyiv," the head of state explained.

He emphasized that he has no personal claims against Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, but the capital must be prepared for a difficult winter. According to Zelenskyy, despite the fact that massive Russian attacks started earlier than expected, this should not be a reason just to look for those to blame.

"He (Klitschko) should have called all these people himself and met with them, rather than me. During such a war, it doesn't matter whose bridge it is on paper. The main thing is that it stands and functions as one of the capital's most important logistical arteries," Zelenskyy said.