Zelenskyy: U.S supplies Ukraine with average of 12 Patriot missiles monthly in 2026

Throughout 2026, the U.S has been supplying Ukraine with 12 interceptor missiles per month for Patriot systems due to the war in the Middle East, while Ukraine's need is about 150 missiles monthly for intercepting ballistic targets, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"Throughout the entire year 2026, Ukraine has been receiving 12 missiles for Patriots per month from the U.S. As this year is already coming to an end, I can speak about this openly. All the more so since everyone has already understood this anyway – by the number of shootdowns, which, unfortunately, are few. Of course, my agreements with other countries influenced the number of missiles for Patriots that Ukraine had. But from America, we received 12 missiles per month. The reason is the Middle East. And imagine: you can count on 150 missiles per year from America, but you need to shoot down 150 ballistic missiles a month," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

According to him, the reason for the reduction in American supplies is the war in the Middle East. He also noted that Ukraine seeks to obtain permission from the U.S for the supply of interceptor missiles by other countries with which Kyiv is negotiating their transfer.

"And therefore, when at some point a combination of various factors occurs: the Starlink/Starshield issue, intelligence, interceptor missiles against Russian ballistics, signatures, and a 'diesel deal' dropped in there as well, we understand where everything is heading. 'Home alone' – the next part. This is a challenge, a difficult challenge," the president noted.

He called the situation in the Middle East a "serious story" and noted that Kyiv provided assistance at the request of the American side, specifically regarding bases hosting U.S citizens in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries. He emphasized the importance of resolving the crisis in the region.