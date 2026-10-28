Silence regime holds in Oleshky for 30 hours without incident – Lubinets

The regime of silence in Oleshky, Kherson region, has lasted for 30 hours without a single incident, reported Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, noting that the parties continue to coordinate the implementation of the reached agreements.

"This was made possible, among other things, thanks to constant communication between me and Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Yana Lantratova. We are in contact and coordinating the implementation of the reached agreements," Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

He also thanked First Lady of the United States Melania Trump for her personal attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to the civilian population of Oleshky, as well as her team for consistent support, constant communication, and efforts made. "Her direct involvement and coordination of the parties' efforts are an important component of this process," the Ombudsman noted.

According to Lubinets, the common goal is to ensure aid for the civilian population of Oleshky and create conditions for the safe departure of those in need.

"We continue to work. The most important thing is people's lives and safety," he emphasized.

As reported, the regime of silence in the area of the city of Oleshky, Kherson region, was declared at 3:00 on October 27. It will last until 22:59 on November 1 within the initiative of U.S First Lady Melania Trump to unblock the city.