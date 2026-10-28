Russia launches over 10 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, damage reported

Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times, damaging civilian infrastructure, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Russia attacked four districts more than 10 times, striking with drones, artillery, an aerial bomb, and a missile," he wrote on Telegram.

In Dnipro district, infrastructure was damaged.

In Synelnykove district, Russia struck the Dubovyky hromada, damaging a private home.

In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities suffered attacks. A dormitory of an educational institution was damaged, causing a fire.

In Kamianske district, infrastructure in the Piatykhatky and Verkhivtseve hromadas was targeted.